Malaysia contributes USD50,000 to UN fund against Islamophobia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia maintains its firm commitment to combating Islamophobia globally through financial contributions to United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation initiatives.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin stated that the Malaysian government contributes USD50,000 biennially to the UN Alliance of Civilisations Voluntary Trust Fund.

The fund supports programmes combating Islamophobia through education, dialogue, and youth engagement in the international arena.

Malaysia’s total contributions have reached USD410,000 since 2009, with funds supporting three high-impact youth projects in Malawi, Indonesia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina during the 2023-2024 period.

These projects focus on fostering interfaith tolerance, countering negative stereotypes about Islam, and empowering youth as community peace leaders.

The contributions have resulted in tangible outcomes including participation of more than 1,100 individuals in education programmes and interfaith dialogues.

Training materials developed through these initiatives have benefited over 10,000 people while fostering cooperation between Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist communities.

Malaysia remains vocal in raising Islamophobia issues at international platforms including the UN General Assembly and Human Rights Council.

The country has co-sponsored several related resolutions and worked with aligned nations such as Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, and Turkiye in joint statements condemning acts of Islamophobia.

Malaysia stresses that Islamophobia represents a new form of racism linked to xenophobia, negative profiling, and stereotypes against Muslims.

The country actively supports OIC initiatives including the establishment of the OIC Islamophobia Observatory in Jeddah and the designation of March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Malaysia also supports the appointment of UN and OIC special envoys to address the issue of Islamophobia globally.

The appointment of Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Aishah Bidin to the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission for the 2025-2028 term underscores international confidence in Malaysia’s credibility.

Malaysia is optimising the role of the Southeast Asia Regional Centre for Counter-Terrorism as a key institution in combating violent extremism holistically.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia will promote values of inclusivity and interfaith harmony through various initiatives including the Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.

This ongoing commitment demonstrates Malaysia’s seriousness in addressing Islamophobia beyond its borders while strengthening its humanitarian diplomacy leadership. – Bernama