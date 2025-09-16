Malaysia Day 2025: Leaders call for unity as nation’s greatest treasure

KUALA LUMPUR:National leaders today called on Malaysians to continue safeguarding harmony and unity in conjunction with the 2025 Malaysia Day celebration, stressing that unity is the nation’s most valuable treasure to be passed down to future generations.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia’s diversity of cultures, religions and ethnicities is a priceless heritage that makes the country unique in the eyes of the world.

“With the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, we are reminded that this nation’s strength lies not only in development and progress, but also in the compassion and care we show one another,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, meanwhile, emphasised that unity has been the backbone of Malaysia’s strength for more than six decades, and the peace enjoyed today is the fruit of people’s sacrifices.

“Unity is what enables us to move forward ‘segulai sejalai’ (together with each other) in overcoming challenges, driving progress, and elevating Malaysia’s standing on the world stage. On Malaysia Day 2025, let us renew our resolve to preserve unity, reject divisive politics and safeguard national stability,” he said on Facebook.

Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also invited the public to enliven the official Malaysia Day celebration in Butterworth tonight, stressing once again that unity is the greatest treasure to be inherited by the next generation.

“Let us together celebrate the spirit of unity, freedom, and love for our homeland,” he said in his Facebook post.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi described Malaysia Day as a symbol of unity, federalism and togetherness across the nation.

“Let us preserve the peace and unity we enjoy for the well-being of Malaysia as a whole. Happy Malaysia Day to all Malaysians! May this nation always be blessed, progressive, and prosperous for future generations,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stressed that access to universal healthcare services forms the real foundation of unity, while Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek described the amendment to make secondary education compulsory as Malaysia’s gift to its children on this occasion.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reminded that Malaysia was born out of a pledge to remain united in diversity, whereas Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang underlined that harmony and solidarity are the country’s greatest strengths in facing global challenges.

Also extending their greetings were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who collectively reaffirmed their commitment to ensure Malaysia continues to progress, remain inclusive and stay competitive on the world stage. - BERNAMA