Malaysia Day 2025 preparations 90% complete at Butterworth venue

BUTTERWORTH: Stage preparations for the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration are 90% complete with just two days remaining before the national event at PICCA Convention Centre @ Butterworth Arena.

National Department for Culture and Arts director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris said this year’s performances will be more vibrant due to strong participation from Penang-based non-governmental organisations.

He highlighted that the evening’s main attraction will be the ‘Rumpun MADANI’ cultural segment showcasing the diverse heritage of communities from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

“This performance will not only highlight elements of Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sabah and Sarawak cultural arts, but also symbolise our struggle for independence and the spirit of unity that shaped Malaysia.”

“It reflects the integration of the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, representing the harmony and camaraderie of Malaysians,“ he told Bernama after a rehearsal session.

Mohd Amran added that the opening performance featuring Penang’s identity as host state will add vibrancy and further promote national unity.

“I invite all members of the public to attend and witness the Malaysia Day celebration in person,“ he said.

Exhibition booth preparations are also progressing rapidly with various government agencies and organisations finalising their setups.

Highlights include a state government showcase titled Menelusuri Zaman plus a Malaysia Day photo exhibition by the Information Department and Bernama.

Visitors can explore exhibition booths starting at 9 am with attractions including traditional clothing displays, food demonstrations, colouring activities and quizzes.

The celebration themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ will feature performances by top local artists including Ella, Suki Low and Roshini Balachandran.

Artists from Sabah and Sarawak including Dabra Sia and Rezza Shah will also perform at the event.

The celebration is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries including state leaders. – Bernama