Malaysia Day celebration draws over 10,000 visitors, showcasing national unity

GEORGE TOWN: The 2025 Malaysia Day celebration at PICCA Convention Centre@Butterworth Arena successfully attracted over 10,000 visitors from various ethnic backgrounds.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated that the massive turnout demonstrated the enduring strength of unity values among Malaysians.

He highlighted how the exciting programmes and cultural performances received widespread praise for showcasing Malaysia’s diversity.

Chow, who served as joint chairman for the celebration, emphasised that Penang’s first-time hosting showcased remarkable racial togetherness.

He noted that the presence of both federal and state leaders sent a particularly positive message in the current national climate.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the trust placed in Penang as host and confidence in the event’s value as a future reference.

The Malaysia MADANI themed celebration featured the official opening by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended alongside Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas represented Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya similarly represented Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor during the celebrations. – Bernama