Malaysia deputy PM urges nationals to support Cambodia economic growth

PHNOM PENH: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Malaysians to continue supporting Cambodia’s economic development.

He described Malaysians as pioneer investors who have built a strong reputation with Cambodian leaders during a dinner with the Malaysian community.

Ahmad Zahid encouraged exploration of profitable sectors including halal food, cosmetics, insurance, banking, and pharmaceuticals.

He called on Malaysians to become spokespersons for Visit Malaysia 2026 and work as a team to protect the country’s image.

The Deputy Prime Minister is undertaking a three-day official visit to Cambodia from October 13 to 15.

His itinerary includes attending the 13th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management in Phnom Penh.

He will also participate in the 14th Conference of the Parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response.

Ahmad Zahid paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Peace Palace earlier today.

He also met with Senate President Hun Sen during his diplomatic engagements.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s visit strengthens bilateral ties between Malaysia and Cambodia. – Bernama