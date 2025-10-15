JPJ to intensify road patrols during Deepavali holidays nationwide

KUALA LANGAT: The Road Transport Department will intensify road patrols and monitoring nationwide throughout the Deepavali festive season starting next Monday.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated this move responds to the expected increase in vehicles during the holiday period coinciding with the school break from October 18 to 22.

He confirmed there are no specific plans for festive season operations or roadblocks despite the increased monitoring.

JPJ will collaborate closely with highway concessionaires to manage traffic along routes used by holiday travellers.

Aedy Fadly added that the department currently has no plans to restrict heavy vehicle usage on roads during this period.

The Malaysian Highway Authority projected 2.67 million vehicles on major highways during the Deepavali peak travel period on October 20.

Approximately 2.2 million vehicles are expected to use highways operated by PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

The Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway anticipates 170,000 vehicles during the peak period.

East Coast Expressway Phase 1 expects 90,000 vehicles while Phase 2 anticipates 40,000 vehicles.

The West Coast Expressway also anticipates 170,000 vehicles during the holiday peak. – Bernama