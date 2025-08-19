Malaysia e-invoice system sees 475 million issued by 98,813 taxpayers

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 475 million e-invoices have been issued by 98,813 taxpayers under the first three phases of Malaysia’s mandatory e-invoicing system.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying shared the update as of August 18, 2025, during a Dewan Rakyat session.

She added that 37,000 taxpayers under phases four and five have voluntarily adopted the system ahead of schedule.

“Their participation demonstrates a strong level of acceptance of the e-invoicing rollout,” said Lim.

The minister was responding to a query from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) regarding the initiative’s progress and projected revenue impact.

Lim clarified that revenue projections will only be measurable after full mandatory implementation begins on July 1, 2026.

“The government will monitor the effectiveness of the implementation in terms of improving tax compliance,” she added.

The phased rollout aims to streamline tax administration and enhance transparency. - Bernama