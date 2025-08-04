Malaysia enforces community service for litterbugs under new law

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA) has welcomed the passing of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, which introduces community service as punishment for littering.

Courts can now sentence offenders to up to 12 hours of cleanup work, alongside fines ranging from RM2,000 to RM10,000.

MPMA president CC Cheah praised the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) for shifting enforcement from punitive measures to public education. “This law turns irresponsible behavior into a learning opportunity,“ he said.

Offenders will assist municipal workers in tasks like road sweeping and drainage cleaning while wearing identifiable vests.

Since 2015, MPMA has run its “Don’t Be a Litterbug” campaign, promoting waste separation and public cleanliness.

The association will also collaborate with KPKT for Malaysia Cleaning Day 2025 in Port Dickson on Sept 27, aiming to engage industry partners, NGOs, and schools in nationwide cleanup efforts.

Cheah emphasized that real change requires community-industry cooperation.

MPMA will continue working with policymakers and local authorities to expand anti-littering initiatives and promote responsible plastic use. - Bernama