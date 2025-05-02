KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains unaffected by the restrictions on the issuance of multiple-entry visas (MEV) imposed on 14 countries, reflecting strong confidence in the management of Tabung Haji, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He expressed confidence that the decision was made after careful consideration by the Saudi Arabian government.

“I am grateful that Malaysia is not included (in the list). This demonstrates the trust of the Saudi Arabian government, particularly the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

“We will continue to remind our pilgrims, including those for the 1446H Hajj season, to adhere to the established regulations, as this not only concerns the reputation of our pilgrims but also that of Tabung Haji,” he said.

He made these remarks when speaking to reporters after the Handover Ceremony of a 25-tonne date donation from the Saudi Arabian government to Malaysia, held at the Religious Attaché Office of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia ai Jalan U-Thant, here, on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, international media reported that the Saudi Arabian government had recently announced a visa policy change effective from February 1, imposing restrictions on the issuance of one-year multiple-entry visas (MEV) for 14 countries, including Indonesia, Pakistan, India, and Egypt.

The new policy limits nationals from the affected countries to only single-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits, with a validity period of 30 days and a maximum stay of 30 days. However, these restrictions do not apply to Hajj and Umrah visas, diplomatic visas, or residence permit holders.