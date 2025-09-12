Malaysia exempts soya beans and animal feed from sales tax

PUTRAJAYA: The Finance Ministry has exempted essential food items including chicken, eggs, meat, animal feed and raw soybeans from sales tax to maintain price stability.

This zero-rating decision responds to industry feedback identifying soybeans as a primary input in animal feed production.

The ministry acknowledged media reports regarding sales and service tax implementation on animal feed raw materials.

Other raw materials used in animal feed formulations remain under detailed study through stakeholder engagement sessions.

The government reaffirms its commitment to fair and sustainable tax policies supporting Malaysia’s livestock sector competitiveness. – Bernama