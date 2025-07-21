‘Malaysia expands global trade, firm on domestic interests’

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is deepening its engagement with emerging economies while maintaining a firm stance in trade talks with the US, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department, Anwar reaffirmed that while Malaysia welcomes foreign investment – including from the US – it will not compromise on key domestic priorities such as the Bumiputera agenda and local procurement policies.

“These are longstanding national policies that are non-negotiable, even if international partners view them differently,” he said.

“Malaysia values its relationship with the US, but certain matters, such as affirmative action and local industry participation, are not up for debate.”

Anwar said Malaysia is actively broadening its global trade footprint to reduce dependence on any single country, pointing to strengthening ties with BRICS nations, the Middle East and Africa.

He noted that national oil and gas company Petronas has begun operations in Brazil following a personal invitation from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who offered Malaysia a stake in one of the country’s major oil fields.

On the automotive front, Anwar said national car maker Proton has successfully entered the Egyptian market with the backing of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, a development that contributed to a 34% increase in bilateral trade over the past year.

“These initiatives are part of our strategy to diversify trade and investment partnerships, and to strengthen economic resilience,” he added.

Looking ahead, Anwar said the upcoming Asean Summit in October is expected to draw leaders from countries including Italy, Canada, South Africa, Brazil and possibly the US.

He noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had indicated President Donald Trump might attend the regional gathering.

He stressed that Malaysia will continue to play an active role on the global stage while safeguarding its core interests at home.