Cheras U-Turn: Lorry crashes spark safety debate

A Reddit thread has drawn significant attention to a post by user @TheBotMadeThis, featuring a compilation video of six different lorry accidents occurring at the same problematic U-turn location.

The thread has since garnered nearly 700 upvotes and approximately 90 comments, with most users expressing concern over heavy vehicles attempting to navigate the narrow U-turn spot.

According to comments and the original poster, the “hotspot” is located in Taman Connaught, Cheras, and has been further identified as being near the Maxim Alam Damai apartment.

One Reddit user, @suzuki_jun1412, claimed that a signboard stating “FOR LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY” is placed just a few metres before the U-turn. The same user stated, “The sign has been in place for a long time. It’s frustrating that heavy vehicle drivers often ignore laws and regulations.”

Another Redditor, @SabunFC, echoed this concern, saying: “The problem with this turn is; it’s downhill at quite a steep angle and you have to brake hard to enter the turn, but the vehicles behind are all driving fast. They should put a barrier here to stop trucks from taking the corner.”

User @Chryeon1188 questioned why lorry drivers continue to attempt the U-turn despite the pathways being too narrow, to which @fishwallet16 replied: “They should have never been in that position in the first place. The drivers should take proper planning for the routes they need to take to avoid these types of issues.”

However, another Reddit user, @theotherdude, offered a different perspective: “I’m sure these truckers are new to the area. The U-turn is only used for people in lighter and shorter vehicles who want to go back to Jln. Cheras or Cheras, or going into the Maxim apartment parking. I bet they have mistaken the exit to Salak highway.”

The viral post has prompted renewed public attention on road safety measures at this specific location. While some commenters highlighted driver decisions as a contributing factor, others suggested that clearer signages or physical barriers could help prevent further incidents.