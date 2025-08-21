Malaysia expands skills certification to level 8 to elevate TVET pathway

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry is expanding the Malaysian Skills Certification System to include levels six, seven and eight beyond the current levels one to five.

Minister Steven Sim stated this expansion will be achieved through amendments to the National Skills Development Act 2006.

“It aims to elevate Technical and Vocational Education and Training as a pathway that is equal and balanced with the academic pathway in the country’s higher education system,” he said during his winding-up speech on the 13th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat.

Sim highlighted the significant increase in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia leavers enrolling in TVET programmes, rising from 31.3% in 2020 to 53.6% in 2024.

TVET graduate employability also improved remarkably from 87% to 95.6% during the same period.

“In tandem with this, allocations for TVET development have also been strengthened, from 5.9 billion ringgit in 2020 to 7.5 billion ringgit in 2024, proving the government’s commitment in elevating TVET as a key pillar of the nation’s human capital development,” he said.

Regarding the Skills Development Fund Corporation becoming the sole manager of TVET financing schemes, Sim confirmed the agency can finance courses in all institutions registered with the Department of Skills Development.

“This year, 480 million ringgit has been allocated for the scheme,” he said.

KESUMA is also improving the Skills Development Fund Corporation Act 2004 to allow financing for skills courses beyond DSD accreditation.

“For example, courses by Microsoft, OSH courses, accreditation by domestic bodies such as the Energy Commission, and international bodies such as the American Welding Society, among others,” he explained.

“With this enhancement, PTPK will certainly play the role of a national TVET fund as proposed,” Sim added.

Sim also announced the Gig Workers Bill 2025 will be tabled next week to protect over one million gig economy workers.

Nearly 40 engagement sessions with almost 4,000 stakeholders informed the bill’s preparation, including 500 online feedback submissions. – Bernama