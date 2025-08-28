Malaysia explores energy tech and waste management at APEC meetings

BUSAN: Malaysia engaged in productive bilateral discussions with multiple APEC economies during the 15th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof confirmed exchanges covered future cooperation across various energy sectors with several member nations.

“We also met with industry players from the United States and South Korea who offered their expertise and technology in nuclear, showing willingness to work together and support Malaysia,” he stated.

New Zealand shared its geothermal energy expertise and demonstrated interest in liquefied natural gas regasification during their meeting.

Fadillah emphasized Malaysia’s openness to collaborate with all APEC countries while identifying suitable technologies and development approaches.

“We have to identify the best technologies, but we are open to working with all APEC countries and determine what suits Malaysia, not only in terms of technology, but also in developing human capital, expertise, and financing perspectives,” he explained.

Nuclear energy discussions specifically addressed critical waste management concerns during the bilateral sessions.

“We raised the issue of whether technology providers are willing to take back the waste while supplying us with the technology,” Fadillah noted.

He highlighted that waste management represents a significant challenge for smaller nations like Malaysia seeking advanced energy solutions.

Malaysia conducted separate meetings with energy officials from Hong Kong China, Brunei, and South Korea during the event.

These bilateral sessions covered hydrogen technology, nuclear power development, and regional energy interconnection projects.

Discussions also included waste-to-energy initiatives and energy efficiency programs among participating APEC members.

Fadillah is visiting Busan until August 29 in conjunction with the fifteenth APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting. – Bernama