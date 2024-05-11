Malaysia explores nuclear energy pathways to support 2050 net-zero target

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia in its pursuit of a net-zero target by 2050, is assessing a range of available energy pathways, including nuclear energy, which could play a crucial role in supporting a cleaner future.

Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Secretary-General, Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli said Malaysia recognises the importance of adopting diverse and forward-thinking solutions that align with both economic growth and environmental responsibility.

“Malaysia is assessing all available pathways, including nuclear energy technology, which has the potential to deliver reliable, low-carbon power to support a cleaner energy future,” he said at the Malaysia-South Korea Nuclear Energy Seminar 2024, held here Tuesday.

Co-organised by the South Korean embassy here and the Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR), the seminar focused on Malaysia-Korea cooperation in nuclear energy, aligned with Malaysia’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia, Yeo Seung Bae echoed the call for collaboration, underscoring his country’s commitment to advancing Malaysia’s nuclear ambitions.

“This seminar marks a fresh chapter in our nuclear cooperation, and Korea is dedicated to supporting Malaysia’s energy diversification,” he said.

He noted that the longstanding strategic trust between both nations would bolster cooperation in nuclear energy, with Korea ready to contribute expertise and capacity-building support.

The event featured presentations on global nuclear trends, including insights from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), addressing sustainable nuclear solutions and the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) globally.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange between Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) and KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS) was a key highlight, aimed at strengthening nuclear research collaboration and student exchanges.

Panel discussions, including representatives from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), delved into nuclear supply chain readiness and capacity-building efforts within the sector.