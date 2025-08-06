Malaysia explores nuclear energy potential under 13MP with MOSTI-PETRA collaboration

CYBERJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) to explore the potential of nuclear energy in Malaysia.

Its minister, Chang Lih Kang, said nuclear energy has long been identified as a strategic area, with MOSTI playing a key role in advancing related technologies, developing talent, and formulating the regulatory framework.

“Exploration in the nuclear field is not new. Discussions between MOSTI and PETRA have been ongoing, but this time, with clear government backing under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), we are now moving forward in a more comprehensive and structured manner.

“This reflects a whole-of-nation approach, where all relevant stakeholders are being engaged. We have formed six task forces, three led by MOSTI and three by PETRA,” he told Bernama and RTM after opening the International Conference on Science Diplomacy for Regional Prosperity in ASEAN here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 13MP last Thursday, said the government was considering nuclear energy as one of the clean, competitive and safe energy sources

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan last Thursday, stated that the government is considering nuclear energy as one of the clean, competitive, and safe energy sources for the future. A structured assessment is currently underway to evaluate its role in Malaysia’s long-term energy mix.

The initiative aims to diversify energy sources, enhance energy security, support national carbon reduction targets, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, aligning with the country’s climate commitments and rising energy demand.

In addition to nuclear energy, Chang said MOSTI is also involved in developing other strategic sectors such as rare earth elements (REE), with a similar focus on technology development, talent cultivation, and regulatory frameworks.

He added that MOSTI is preparing to implement a range of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) initiatives outlined in RMK13, as part of efforts to elevate Malaysia into a high-tech economy.

“As the implementing ministry, we are fully committed to driving the country’s progress through the successful execution of these STI initiatives,” he said. - Bernama