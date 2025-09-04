Malaysia explores tourism opportunities with Swiss travel firms

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is exploring opportunities to expand its presence in the Swiss tourism market following discussions with leading travel companies Kuoni Travel and Asia365.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the meeting in Switzerland recently centred on efforts to promote Malaysian tourism.

The discussions focused on tapping new market potential and exchanging views on ways to strengthen interest among Swiss travellers.

Asia365 highlighted that the governments of Switzerland, Germany and other German-speaking regions still maintain travel advisories for certain parts of Sabah.

This has severely affected business development, and lifting these warnings would undoubtedly give the market a significant boost.

Tiong said Malaysia has taken strong steps to enhance security in the area, with the islands concerned safeguarded by the navy, police and the Eastern Sabah Security Command.

Security has improved substantially in recent years according to the minister’s assessment.

He has pledged to convey this matter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Tiong will urge the Swiss government to reassess the travel advisories based on the improved security situation.

Kuoni Travel and Asia365 recognised Malaysia’s strong potential in eco-tourism and natural attractions.

Both companies expressed particular interest in Malaysia’s self-drive travel products and unique charms.

The travel firms hope to bring more Swiss travellers to discover Malaysia’s diverse tourism offerings. – Bernama