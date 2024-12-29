KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has extended condolences to South Korea and Thailand following the tragic plane crash at Muan Airport in South Korea today.

The message of condolence was conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a Facebook post today, expressing profound sadness and sympathy to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of South Korea and Thailand during this time of sorrow. We extend our deepest condolences to all who have been affected.

“At a time when so many of us are gathered with family and friends, reflecting on the year and treasuring our loved ones, this devastating loss serves as a stark reminder of how precious and fragile life is. Let us take a moment to cherish those around us,” he said.

Earlier, the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul confirmed that no Malaysians were on board the ill-fated South Korean passenger plane which crashed at an airport in the country’s southwest on Sunday.

Yonhap News Agency reported that at least 151 people have died and two were rescued after the passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted in flames as it went off the runway and hit a wall at the airport.

Citing authorities, the news agency reported that all but the two are presumed to have been killed.

A total of 181 people, including six crew members, were aboard the plane that was returning from Bangkok.

All except for two Thai nationals were Koreans.