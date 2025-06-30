Malaysia Fair 2025 Osaka boosts VM2026 tourism campaign in Japan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Fair 2025 made its debut in Osaka as part of Malaysia’s participation in World Expo 2025, serving as a key platform to promote the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign in Japan.

Held from June 27 to 29 at Lalaport ExpoCity, the event showcased the country’s cultural heritage, culinary diversity, and traditions under the theme “All About Malaysia.”

Organised by the Malaysian Embassy in Japan, the fair was officiated by Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany.

The embassy described it as Malaysia’s largest event in Japan, aimed at increasing Japanese tourist arrivals.

Shahril Effendi noted that over 130,000 Japanese tourists visited Malaysia between January and April 2024, marking a 21 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

“The ambassador warmly invited more Japanese travellers to experience Malaysia and enjoy its vibrant culture, natural sustainability, culinary delights, and the warmth of its people,” the embassy said in a statement.

Visitors enjoyed cultural performances, iconic Malaysian dishes from food trucks, and explored various Malaysian products and services at exhibition booths.

The fair also featured cooking demonstrations, tourism promotions, traditional games, and lucky draws with prizes including round-trip flights to Malaysia.

The embassy highlighted the event’s success in strengthening Malaysia-Japan ties through cultural engagement and greater awareness of Malaysia’s attractions.