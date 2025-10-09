India introduces online arrival card for foreign visitors to ease immigration

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Commission of India in Malaysia has announced a new digital option for foreign visitors to complete their arrival documentation.

Foreigners travelling to India can now fill out the Disembarkation Card either online or upon arrival at immigration counters.

This initiative aims to reduce congestion and ensure smoother clearance processes for international travellers.

Physical submission of the card will continue alongside the digital option until the system stabilises fully.

The transition period for physical cards will last a maximum of six months or until digital systems are stable.

Travellers can access the online Disembarkation Card through the Bureau of Immigration website.

The Indian Visa Online portal also provides access to the digital arrival card.

Alternatively, visitors can use the official ‘Indian Visa Su Swagatam’ mobile application for this purpose.

The online form must be completed within 72 hours before arriving in India.

This digital transformation represents India’s ongoing efforts to modernise its immigration procedures. - Bernama