Malaysia’s voice will continue to resonate for Palestine’s freedom

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not waver in standing up for the truth and will continue to stand firm with the international community that loves peace in opposing the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia, together with the international community, will also continue to demand that humanitarian aid be delivered immediately to the oppressed people of Gaza.

He said Malaysia will continue to strengthen solidarity with friendly nations, the Islamic world and the global humanitarian bloc to realise aid missions and pave the way for lasting peace.

The ultimate goal is establishing a free, sovereign and dignified State of Palestine.

“As long as Gaza continues to be bombarded and desecrated, we will not remain silent,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Instead, our voices will continue to resonate in the streets, on the world stage, and in every Malaysian’s heart.”

Anwar said he was deeply moved by the sea of people who gathered at the ‘Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza: Gelombang Malaysia, Palestin Merdeka’ event held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil last night.

He said the rally, attended by Malaysians of all races and religions, reflected the unity and compassion of the people who stood together to express solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The people of Gaza continue to suffer under oppression and are denied access to humanitarian aid.

“I was truly touched to see the sea of people who came with hearts full of love and courage,” he said.

“They came not because they were forced, but because of their conscience, rejecting tyranny and demanding justice.”

He added that this is the true face of Malaysia, a principled nation with a big heart, unwilling to allow oppression to prevail.

The rally was held to celebrate the return of Malaysian humanitarian heroes from the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza.

It also aimed to continue igniting solidarity among Malaysians in support of Palestine. – Bernama