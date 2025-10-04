Malaysia formalises participation in international space treaty REG 1975

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation announced that Malaysia has formalised its participation in the international space treaty, the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space (REG 1975).

Malaysia deposited its instrument of accession with the United Nations on September 26.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan submitted the instrument to the UN deputy secretary-general for Legal Affairs and Legal Counsel Elinor Jane Britt Hammarskjöld during an official ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The ministry noted that the move strengthens Malaysia’s position as a responsible actor in the field of outer space at the international level.

This step signifies Malaysia’s firm commitment to global space governance, particularly in the registration of space objects.

It also covers the operational safety of satellites and ensures transparency in the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes.

Malaysia’s accession to the REG 1975 Convention is another significant milestone complementing the nation’s ongoing efforts to comply with the international legal framework overseen by the United Nations.

The participation further reinforces national aspirations by providing a stronger foundation for the sector’s development as outlined in the Malaysian Space Board Act 2022.

It thereby puts Malaysia on a firmer path to solidify its position as a proactive and responsible nation in line with the goals of the National Space Policy 2030.

MOSTI elaborated that the commitment aligns with the principles of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises sustainability, well-being, and inclusive development. This alignment also supports the nation’s rapidly growing space economy ecosystem.

Joining the convention will add significant value to efforts aimed at energising the satellite industry and boosting the confidence of international investors.

It will also open new avenues for cooperation in space technology research and innovation.

Malaysia will continue to play an active role in international forums on outer space and will collaborate with the global community to ensure that the cosmos is used peacefully, safely, and sustainably for the benefit of all. – Bernama