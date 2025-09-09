Malaysia gains third and fourth UNESCO Global Geoparks with new recognition

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has secured its third and fourth UNESCO Global Geopark recognitions with Lenggong Geopark and Sarawak Delta Geopark joining Langkawi and Kinabalu on the prestigious list.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability confirmed both geoparks received Green Card status during the 10th UNESCO Global Geoparks Council meeting in Chile earlier this month.

This recognition places Malaysia among countries with multiple internationally designated geoparks, strengthening the nation’s position in nature conservation and sustainable management of areas with global significance.

The two Malaysian geoparks were approved alongside seven other international sites during the September 5-6 meeting at UNESCO Global Geopark Kultralkura in Chile.

Their official designation as UNESCO Global Geoparks will be confirmed after endorsement by the UNESCO Executive Board in the coming months.

This achievement marks significant progress in Malaysia’s geopark development strategy, with eight national geoparks now being prepared as potential future international candidates.

The ministry described this recognition as a meaningful accomplishment for both state governments and local authorities in preserving environmental sustainability.

This alignment with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals emphasises environmental conservation alongside balanced economic and social development.

The recognition also supports the MADANI Government agenda focusing on sustainability, community wellbeing, and cultural heritage preservation.

NRES extended appreciation to various stakeholders including state governments, local councils, technical agencies, universities, and local communities for their crucial support.

The ministry emphasised that continued cooperation remains essential for maintaining the prestigious status of both geoparks during the upcoming four-year evaluation cycle.

NRES welcomes ongoing support for Malaysia’s national geopark agenda, including future nominations of other potential sites for UNESCO recognition. – Bernama