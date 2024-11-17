Malaysia gears up for ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship with comprehensive preparations - KSN

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is actively preparing for its ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, focusing on full readiness in logistics, security, cleanliness, meeting schedules, event management and documentation.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the commitment from every government agency is essential to ensure seamless execution during the year-long chairmanship, which will mark an important milestone for the nation.

“Logistics, security, cleanliness, meeting schedules, event management, substantive programmes and documentation for ASEAN 2025 must remain top priorities.

“All government agencies must play a crucial role and must not take lightly or overlook preparations related to logistics and event management,” he told Bernama in a special interview ahead of his 100th day as the 16th KSN, which falls on Nov 19.

Shamsul Azri said the government has outlined several key aspects to ensure Malaysia’s full preparedness to host more than 300 ASEAN meetings, programmes and summits in 2025.

Malaysia will formally assume the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025, where it is expected to lead a range of initiatives under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

This theme will support ASEAN’s three main pillars: the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).

Shamsul Azri also highlighted the need for strategic collaboration between government agencies, government-linked companies (GLCs), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and the private sector.

“This cooperation is crucial not only for resource sharing and facility usage but also for promoting local companies at the ASEAN and international levels.

“We cannot compromise on issues related to security, cleanliness, traffic management, and public facility readiness, as any minor error or oversight could have significant repercussions on the nation’s image,” he said.

At the same time, Shamsul Azri underscored that the chairmanship presents an opportunity for Malaysia to optimise economic gains.

“We will strive to secure as many economic opportunities as possible for the nation. As the host, we will undertake numerous initiatives, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, tourism and healthcare,” he said.

Shamsul Azri further noted the importance of ensuring that all government and private sector investments yield optimal returns on investment (ROI) to advance both ASEAN’s and Malaysia’s growth.

“I urge all quarters to remain committed to ensuring Malaysia’s successful ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, which will further strengthen the country’s standing on the global stage,” he said.

Malaysia previously held the ASEAN Chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015, during which it played a pivotal role in enhancing regional cooperation and advancing ASEAN’s economic integration.