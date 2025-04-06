KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will host Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025 (SCEKL2025), Southeast Asia’s first edition of the globally renowned Smart City Expo World Congress, and the ASEAN Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), showcasing its leadership in smart city development and addressing the impact of AI on urban futures.

The ASEAN Summit on AI will take place from Aug 12 to Aug 13, while SCEKL2025 will be held from Sept 17 to Sept 19.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that, as the ASEAN Chair this year, Malaysia’s hosting of SCEKL2025 reflected its commitment to shaping the future of urban innovation, not just for the nation but for the entire region.

“With both ecosystem and infrastructure in place, Malaysia is not only ready to host SCEKL25, we are ready to lead the development of AI Cities across ASEAN,” he told a press conference after officially launching the 100-day countdown to the SCEKL25 here today.

Regarding the participation of ASEAN cities in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN), Gobind said that greater uptake among different countries is definitely part of the ongoing conversation within ASEAN member countries.

The ASCN is a collaborative platform where cities from the 10 ASEAN Member States work towards the common goal of smart and sustainable urban development.

The ASCN was established in 2018 with 26 pilot cities, and it has since expanded to 34 cities.

As the ASEAN chair, Gobind added that Malaysia is actively advancing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), which aims to unlock US$2 trillion (US$1 = RM4.24) in digital economic potential by 2030 through cross-border investment, market access, and harmonised digital regulations.

“Hosting SCEKL25 is part of this broader leadership agenda. It positions Malaysia as a regional hub for smart city innovation, public-private collaboration, and inclusive digital development,” he added.

SCEKL2025 is expected to bring together over 10,000 delegates, 300 exhibitors, and participants from more than 20 countries, serving as a platform for policy-to-project collaboration, investor engagement, technology showcases, and real-world urban solutions.

“We are proud to have the support of global brands such as Dell, Intel, Ericsson, and Huawei, as well as key associations including the Malaysia Smart Cities Alliance, Smart Cities Network, The Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology, and the Malaysia PropTech Association,” the minister added.