Malaysia gets invite to UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Forum

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been invited to attend the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Forum 2025 in Berlin in May.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Malaysia’s presence at the forum will reaffirm its commitment and determination as a nation contributing to peacekeeping missions under the United Nations.

According to a posting on his Facebook, German Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr. Peter Blomeyer, handed over the official invitation in a meeting at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

“This meeting provided an opportunity for me to exchange views on developments in both countries, including discussions on the recent election results in Germany. Also discussed were matters related to the existing defence relations and cooperation between our two nations,“ he said.

Mohamed Khaled also said that during the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) retreat in Penang last week, Germany and Turkiye were unanimously accepted as observer countries in the ADMM Experts’ Working Group (EWG) observer programme.