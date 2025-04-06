PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described Malaysia’s ties with Guinea-Bissau as a strategic gateway for expanding the nation’s presence across the African continent, positioning the West African republic as a vital entry point for trade, investment and diplomatic engagement.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the republic’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is on a historic three-day official visit to Malaysia, Anwar said the growing rapport between both nations marks a turning point in Malaysia’s approach towards Africa.

“It is clear that Guinea-Bissau will be a key country to leverage our positive momentum in West Africa, and potentially into the broader African continent,” he said.

Embalo’s visit is the first-ever by a head of state from Guinea-Bissau to Malaysia.

While acknowledging that past ties had been low-key, the Prime Minister said the renewed engagement reflects a shared ambition to forge stronger ties in diverse sectors.

“President Embalo has a vision to engage Malaysia not just bilaterally, but as a bridge into ASEAN,” he said, reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to inclusive diplomacy anchored under ASEAN centrality.

Anwar said that as a trading nation, Malaysia values partnerships based on mutual trust and shared inspirations, and Embalo’s proactive stance complements the nation’s foreign policy principles.

“Our policy is to engage and befriend all countries. President Embalo’s stance aligns well with this principle. We are extremely glad that he has taken the initiative to forge a new relationship with Malaysia based on mutual trust and affinity,” he said.

President Embalo, in turn, hailed Malaysia as a “sister country” and expressed confidence in the potential of a strong and enduring partnership.

“I believe that, from today, we are not only connected by heart, but also ready to work closely on many fronts,” he said, asserting Guinea-Bissau’s intention to learn from Malaysia’s experience and best practices in various fields, including education, healthcare and industrial development.

“You can count on us. Guinea-Bissau wants to be Malaysia’s key partner in Africa, just as Malaysia can be our key partner not only in Asia, but globally,” he added.