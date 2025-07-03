Malaysia Hindu Sangam accepts ERA FM hosts’ apology

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) accepts the apology issued by three Era FM radio presenters over a video mocking the Thaipusam kavadi ritual.

MHS president T. Ganesan emphasised the importance of media personalities and content creators exercising greater awareness and sensitivity when addressing religious and cultural matters, reinforcing the need for responsible and respectful communication in the public sphere.

“... incidents of this nature should not be taken lightly, as they threaten the harmony and mutual respect that form the foundation of Malaysia’s diverse society.

“This incident should serve as a lesson for all Malaysians on the importance of respecting all religions and cultures,” he said in a statement here today.

Ganesan added that an apology alone does not absolve individuals from the consequences of their actions, adding that in any situation where harm has been caused, responsibility must be upheld.

Ganesan said the video was deeply offensive to the Hindu community and has drawn widespread criticism and led to multiple police reports.

“While the presenters have apologised, MHS notes that investigations are ongoing, with authorities handling the matter under relevant legal provisions. MHS urges the authorities to take appropriate action to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said.

The three radio presenters later came forward to apologise for their actions deemed to have offended racial sensitivities in the country. They also apologised at the Batu Caves temple complex over their video.

On March 4, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was directed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil to conduct a detailed investigation into the viral video of three ERA radio presenters, who were seen making fun of a religious ceremony.

Meanwhile, MCMC yesterday issued a notice of intent to suspend the licence of Era FM’s operator, which has been given 30 days to submit a response before any final decision is made.

Astro Audio also has issued a public apology and suspended the three radio hosts as well as two other staff members.