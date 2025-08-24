Malaysia holds petroleum pricing talks with industry on APM rates

PAPAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is conducting engagement sessions with industry associations regarding petroleum product retail pricing and Automatic Pricing Mechanism rates.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali confirmed that feedback from these sessions will be forwarded to the Finance Ministry for consideration.

“KPDN is aware of requests and appeals from companies and petrol station operators to review APM rates,” he told reporters after the Jalur Gemilang kit handover ceremony.

Armizan expressed confidence that the Finance Ministry would consider new APM rates once the government finalises its RON95 subsidy targeting mechanism.

The minister emphasised his ministry’s role in ensuring sufficient petrol and diesel supply while maintaining accessibility for targeted groups.

Media reports had previously highlighted calls from fuel dealer associations for profit margin reviews under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism.

Armizan also announced ministry support for the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign across all 4,320 Petronas stations nationwide.

Petronas concurrently launched its Love Local campaign from 25 August to 30 September to support Malaysian product promotion.

The minister praised Petronas for supporting micro, small and medium enterprises through local product sales at Kedai Mesra outlets.

“To date, Kedai Mesra has 1,842 local product suppliers, and sales of MSME products across its network have continued to grow year by year, surpassing RM150 million,” he added. – Bernama