Malaysia holds special prayers for safety of GSF activists

PUTRAJAYA: All mosques and surau under the purview of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) have been instructed to hold solat hajat (prayer of need) and recite Qunut Nazilah (a supplication for protection during times of calamity) for the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) activists.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in a statement, said this follows Israel’s interception of the GSF humanitarian mission to Gaza.

He said the prayers will be performed after the Maghrib prayer tonight and after the Friday prayer tomorrow, and that all mosques and Friday surau in the Federal Territories will also deliver a special Friday sermon on the Palestinian issue.

“I recommend that all mosques and Friday surau under the respective state religious departments also take similar steps.

“Let us all pray for the safety and protection of the Global Sumud Flotilla team, especially the Malaysians involved, and for the well-being of the Palestinian people,” he said.

The GSF, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, was reportedly intercepted by Israel in international waters yesterday.

As of 7.50 am Malaysian time, 12 Malaysians had been detained and five others were reported to have lost contact with the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) after their ships were intercepted. - Bernama