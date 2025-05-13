KUALA LUMPUR: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysian film and production company, Skop Productions, and Mandarin Motion Pictures from Hong Kong has been deemed a strategic move in strengthening regional film cooperation.

National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS) chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said the partnership was highly significant as it not only served as a catalyst for film industry relations between Malaysia and Hong Kong, but was also the first joint film initiative announced following the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia last month.

“This strengthens diplomatic and economic ties through a cultural diplomacy approach.

“The strategic partnership also receives investment support from Chinese government-linked companies such as Bauhinia Cultural Group (a government-linked film investment company) and Sil-Metropole Organisation (a company that manages film investments), which reflects the confidence of international investors in the country’s creative potential and production quality,” he said in a statement today.

The MoU is a direct outcome of the Malaysian delegation’s participation at Hong Kong Filmart last March, led by FINAS, which resulted in a co-production agreement to produce a new international-class cinematic work.

Azmir Saifuddin said the initiative would greatly benefit the country’s film industry ecosystem through market expansion, technology and skills transfer, and branding Malaysia as a world-class filming destination.

“In addition, this project is also supported through the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI), which offers a 30 per cent cash rebate to film and TV productions filming in Malaysia,” he said.

He noted that the collaboration also aligns with the aspirations of Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who has emphasised the importance of strategic collaboration, private investment involvement, and sustainable film financing to reduce reliance on government funding in the development of the national creative industry.

Azmir Saifuddin also expressed confidence that with collaboration between the public and private sectors, Malaysia would be able to make bolder and higher-quality strides on the global stage.

One example of recent success is the film Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, co-produced by Skop Productions and Primeworks Studios (PWS), which grossed RM45 million within just 11 days of its theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Mandarin Motion Pictures, renowned for its Ip Man franchise starring Hong Kong martial arts icon Donnie Yen, has also achieved tens of millions of ringgit in box office sales across Malaysia.