Malaysia hosts 45th ASEAN railway CEOs conference to boost regional unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has positioned the 45th ASEAN Railways Chief Executive Officers Conference as a strategic extension of its 2025 ASEAN chairmanship agenda.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah emphasised the event’s alignment with Malaysia’s leadership role in fostering regional unity and innovation throughout Southeast Asia.

He described the conference as a testament to shared ambitions and the spirit of ASEAN unity beyond mere logistical discussions.

Malaysia’s dedication as chairman ensures regional railways remain at the forefront of progress and cooperation for a seamlessly connected future.

The event exemplifies Malaysia’s united pursuit of a forward-thinking and sustainable transportation system across member nations.

Collaborative dialogue and idea exchange opportunities inspire innovation and expand partnerships within ASEAN and with global partners.

Establishing world-class rail infrastructure strengthens economic resilience and mitigates global supply chain disruption risks.

Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin, the organising committee chairman, highlighted the conference as a milestone in regional unity guided by ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Railways serve as arteries pumping economic growth and environmental sustainability into this visionary framework for the next two decades.

Railway operators collectively stand at the crossroads of innovation and collaboration to transform vision into tangible progress.

This gathering functions as a launch pad where ideas ignite connections and lasting change takes root for the region’s future.

KTMB as host ensures the conference provides meaningful dialogue and valuable networking opportunities for concrete action.

ARCEOs 2025 brought together approximately 100 delegates from across ASEAN member nations.

The annual event reinforces longstanding cooperation among ASEAN railway operators through shared platforms.

National railway organisations from respective ASEAN countries traditionally host this significant regional gathering. – Bernama