Police seek to identify pedestrian killed on North-South Expressway

ALOR SETAR: Police are attempting to identify a man who died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the North-South Expressway southbound near Kilometer 46.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad confirmed receiving the accident report at approximately 7:30 am yesterday.

Initial investigation findings indicate a Hyundai Elantra travelling in the left lane struck the pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

The impact threw the victim into the emergency lane where medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body has been transferred to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for further examination.

The 61-year-old driver subsequently filed a police report today as investigations continue under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities are urging eyewitnesses or members of the public with relevant information to come forward.

Individuals with missing family members should contact traffic investigating officer Inspector Mohd Lukmanul Hakim Mohd Fauzi directly.

The police provided contact numbers 04-7321222 and 013-9964614 for assistance with the ongoing investigation. – Bernama