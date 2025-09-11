Police seek families of missing persons after KLIA decomposed body found

PUTRAJAYA: Police have appealed to families with missing relatives to come forward following the discovery of a decomposed female body near Kuala Lumpur International Airport on September 1.

KLIA police chief ACP Azman Shari’at stated that members of the public found the body of a woman estimated to be in her 20s at approximately 7.50 pm.

The body was in a decomposed state and discovered without any identification documents.

Investigations revealed the victim was fully dressed in a white T-shirt with “Fear Less” printed on it and cream-coloured cargo shorts.

Only the skull remained due to the advanced decomposition, with the victim believed to have been dead for approximately one week.

A post-mortem conducted at Serdang Hospital Forensic Unit identified four suspicious injuries on the victim’s body.

The case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code as murder, with the motive still under investigation.

Azman urged the public or next of kin to cooperate by contacting the nearest police station or investigating officer DSP Tee Ah Chew at 018-218 3555. – Bernama