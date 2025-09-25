Malaysia hosts successful military conferences to boost regional security

KUALA LUMPUR: The successful conclusion of three major military conferences has highlighted Malaysia’s firm commitment to regional security and international confidence in the country.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan stated that the gatherings featured meaningful bilateral engagements and cultural activities that strengthened understanding among delegates.

“We are proud to have successfully hosted these landmark events, but our work does not stop here,“ he said in a press conference today.

He emphasized that the outcomes would serve as the foundation for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

The conferences built friendship, partnership, and professional bonds that ensure armies remain connected and resilient for the future.

The 14th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference, 49th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar, and 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum 2025 concluded today after beginning on Monday.

This year’s event brought together 161 participants from 23 nations, excluding co-hosts Malaysia and the United States.

United States Army Pacific Commanding General Gen Ronald Clark praised the Malaysian Army for its leadership in hosting the conferences.

“The commitment to excellence shown during this conference is a testament to the Malaysian Army,“ Clark said.

He noted their ability to bring together partners and allies benefits everyone by reinforcing regional stability.

Clark highlighted the long history of cooperation between US and Malaysian armies built on trust and mutual respect.

He also emphasized Exercise Keris Strike held from July 17 to 29 as a key pillar of regional security cooperation.

The IPACC was attended by 24 participants, including 12 army chiefs from 11 countries and 12 representatives from other nations.

Discussions focused on “Transformation in Contact” and “Multinational Exercises and the Landpower Network”.

IPAMS gathered 87 senior officers from 20 countries to discuss lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and AI in military operations.

SELF provided a platform for 50 Regimental Sergeant Majors and NCO representatives from 16 countries.

They deliberated on modernising NCO leadership for the next generation, covering leadership and professional development.

Participants witnessed a Counter Insurgency Warfare and Jungle Survival demonstration by the Malaysian Army at Taman Eko Rimba Komanwel, Rawang.

A spouse programme featured stress management discussions and visits to cultural heritage sites. – Bernama