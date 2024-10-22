Malaysia, India and ASEAN to strengthen ties in healthcare sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The collaboration between the Malaysia-India Business Council and the ASEAN-India Business Council (AIBC), at the Malaysia Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2024, signifies a commitment to fostering economic cooperation in the healthcare sector among Malaysia, India, and the ASEAN community.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that the challenges faced in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted the critical importance of collaboration, innovation, and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

“Today, we gather under the theme of ‘Innovating Health for All’, a theme which resonates deeply with our collective aspiration for a more inclusive and responsive healthcare system.

“As we stand at this critical moment, we must embrace the opportunities presented by technological advancements and research breakthroughs, with the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors at the forefront of this transformation,” he said, in his speech at the Malaysia Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2024, here, today.

He added that in 2022, trade in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors between ASEAN and India reached approximately US$3 billion, with Malaysia playing a significant role in this dynamic exchange.

He said that the collaboration transcends mere statistics, as it embodies the enhancement of lives, the sharing of innovations, and the creation of new opportunities. By uniting our strengths, we can cultivate a more integrated and responsive healthcare market.

“A key partner in this journey is the Ministry of Health Malaysia, particularly through the Medical Device Authority. Our collaboration aims to ensure that medical devices are safe, effective, and accessible. This partnership is essential as we navigate the complexities of modern healthcare, and strive to position Malaysia as a hub for medical technology,” he said.

The three-day event, commencing today, is organised by Genesis Global Exhibitions and ACE Group, with the Malaysia-India Business Council and the ASEAN-India Business Council as co-partners, and aims to attract pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to Malaysia.

Featuring over 30 exhibitors from India, alongside participants from Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore, the event is expected to draw significant engagement from key players in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.