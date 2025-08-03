Malaysia-Indonesia Sulawesi Sea talks guided by law and history

KOTA KINABALU: Discussions between Malaysia and Indonesia regarding the Sulawesi Sea are being conducted comprehensively, guided by international law, historical facts, and Sabah’s consent, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining strong ties between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta to resolve the maritime boundary issue, noting Indonesia’s long-standing friendship and cultural ties with Malaysia.

Anwar also highlighted his personal friendship with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, expressing hope for harmonious discussions.

“We must hold discussions based on law, history, and with the agreement of the state government of Sabah, and it must be brought to the State Legislative Assembly. That is the official requirement,” Anwar said during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, and his deputy, Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, were also present.

Anwar noted that Malaysia had previously resolved border issues with Indonesia, including those involving Sarawak, which facilitated smoother movement of people and goods through border ports.

He stressed the need for Sabah and Sarawak’s governments to be involved in negotiations.

“During my recent visit to Indonesia, I was accompanied by Hajiji and Abang Jo (Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) for a meeting with President Prabowo and his cabinet,” he said.

Additionally, Anwar mentioned collaboration between Petronas and Indonesia’s Pertamina in oil exploration involving wells located in shared waters. – Bernama