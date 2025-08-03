Pope Leo XIV leads mass for 1 million at Jubilee of Youth finale

ROME: Pope Leo XIV presided over a final mass for more than one million young pilgrims on Sunday, marking the end of the week-long “Jubilee of Youth” in Rome.

The event, a highlight of the Jubilee holy year, drew Catholics from 146 countries, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of faith and fellowship.

“Aspire to great things, to holiness, wherever you are. Do not settle for less,“ Pope Leo urged the massive crowd gathered at Tor Vegata, a sprawling venue east of Rome.

The Vatican reported that attendance swelled from 800,000 during Saturday’s twilight vigil to a million by Sunday’s closing mass.

Many pilgrims camped overnight in tents or sleeping bags, braving the open-air space to secure a spot for the historic gathering. New Yorker Christofer Delano expressed awe at the turnout, saying, “I didn’t expect to see all these people. I knew there was going to be a lot—but not this many.”

In his homily, the first American pope and former missionary encouraged the youth to “spread your enthusiasm and the witness of your faith to everyone you meet.” He also voiced solidarity with young people in conflict zones, stating, “We are with the young people of Gaza. We are with the young people of Ukraine, with those of every land bloodied by war.”

The jubilee, likened to a Catholic “Woodstock” by Italian media, featured music, prayer, and a sea of green-robed clergy. A towering cross and golden arch framed the stage where Pope Leo led the service, visible to distant attendees via giant screens. British student Andy Hewellyn, seated far from the stage, remarked, “The main thing is that we’re all together.”

The event marked Pope Leo’s first major youth gathering since his papacy began three months ago, continuing a tradition last held by John Paul II 25 years prior. Organised after Pope Francis announced it during World Youth Day in Lisbon (2023), the jubilee included open-air confessions at Circus Maximus and other faith-based activities. - AFP