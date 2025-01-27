KUALA LUMPUR: The synergy between Malaysia, Indonesia and their ASEAN partners is important to ensure that the region’s voice is heard more at the global level, especially in facing the geopolitical challenges of a world full of tension, said Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

He stressed that the close relations between Malaysia and Indonesia, as related countries that share history, culture, ethnicity and religion, should be used as a basis for a stronger strategic cooperation, thereby, strengthening ASEAN unity.

“In terms of geopolitics, we are aware that the world is now full of tension and uncertainty. That is why in Malaysia and Indonesia’s view, we need to continue to consult; we need to continue to synergise with our other ASEAN friends.

“Only with unity among ASEAN countries and a good cooperation between us, our voice will be heard more; we will be taken into account more by forces that are much greater than us,“ he said.

In a press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Petronas Twin Towers here in conjunction with a state visit to Malaysia on Monday, Prabowo stressed that ASEAN, with more than 600 million people, has great potential comparable to the European Union.

“The whole world recognises Southeast Asia as a region of growth and now, Southeast Asia for many decades, the region of peace.

“We do not have conflicts between ASEAN countries. For that, Anwar and I had a very intensive meeting, discussing many problems and cooperation, the essence is the political decision, the political will that Malaysia and Indonesia must cooperate closely,“ he said.

Commenting on Palestine, Prabowo said Malaysia and Indonesia share the same stance in supporting the two-state solution.

“On the Palestinian issue, we are on the same page. We support the independence of Palestine and we are firm that the only solution is the two-state solution.

“That is what we always say. We accept the current ceasefire and hope it will last,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Prabowo gave Indonesia’s commitment to support Malaysia’s leadership as the 2025 ASEAN chairman.

“We support Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year,“ he said.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN chairmanship starting on Jan 1, with the theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. Previously, Malaysia held the chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

ASEAN comprises 10 Southeast Asian countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

From January to November 2024, the total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Indonesia was RM106.06 billion (US$23.2 billion), up from RM101.99 billion (US$22.41 billion) recorded in the same period in 2023.

Indonesia was Malaysia’s eighth largest trading partner globally and third largest in ASEAN in 2023, with a total trade of RM111.21 billion (US$24.39 billion).