Malaysia internet coverage hits 98.82% with 5G expansion plans

KUALA LUMPUR: Internet and communication coverage in populated areas across Malaysia has reached 98.82 per cent as of July 31, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

For 5G coverage, he said Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has completed the construction of 7,489 transmitter sites, collectively providing 82.4 per cent coverage in populated areas.

“The number of 5G subscriptions has exceeded 28 million users, and the mobile 5G broadband penetration rate per 100 people stands at 82.7 per cent,” he said in reply to Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang) at Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Zulkafperi had wanted to know the latest progress and details on the government’s 5G rollout programme, as well as the strategies to further expand coverage into rural areas such as Sungai Burong, Sekinchan, and Permatang, with particular focus on those within the Tanjong Karang parliamentary constituency.

Fahmi said that in Tanjong Karang, internet and communication coverage in populated areas stands at 99.75 per cent, while the Sungai Besar constituency has recorded a coverage rate of 99.99 per cent.

Additionally, he noted that the second 5G network by U Mobile began operating on July 14, with 1,232 sites upgraded to support 5G coverage.

On the JENDELA 1 initiative, Fahmi said it is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2025, while plans for JENDELA 2 are currently being reviewed and will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2025 by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

According to Fahmi, the planning process requires assessment of suitable service delivery methods that are fit-for-purpose, as well as the capability of the Universal Service Provision (USP) Fund to finance the project’s capital and operational expenditures.

“The types of service delivery solutions currently under consideration are expected to include the construction of new towers and the provision of Internet services via satellite technology,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said MCMC has undertaken various efforts, including the implementation of the Safe Internet Campaign to raise public awareness, including among schoolchildren, about the dangers of online harm.

He added that the ministry is also working on amending existing laws to promote more responsible Internet use and to ensure that crimes such as scams and cyberbullying can be effectively addressed. - Bernama