SINGAPORE: Malaysia has taken the initiative to invite different groups in the Myanmar conflict for a dialogue in Kuala Lumpur in a bid to find a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the invitation was extended to the groups last month.

“I’ve started...and I urge my counterparts to send their teams, officials and military personnel intelligence to continue to engage,” he said during a question-and-answer session following his Special Address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, here.

When asked about the possibility of elections in Myanmar, Anwar said the immediate priority is to ensure peace, security, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He noted that ASEAN leaders have continued to push for an extended ceasefire and the protection of all humanitarian aid workers.

“If the elections are fair and more inclusive and do not exclude parties, then of course, we are ready to accept, although (the process) may not be perfect,” he added.

Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC), in March, announced that they will hold a general election either in December this year or January 2026 at the latest, according to international media reports.