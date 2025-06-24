Malaysia invites Uzbek investors to explore ASEAN market potential

TASHKENT: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called for increased participation from Uzbek businesses and investors in Malaysia’s market, positioning the country as a gateway to Southeast Asia’s thriving economy. Speaking at the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Forum 2025, he highlighted Malaysia’s role as ASEAN chair in 2025, emphasizing its strategic advantages for regional expansion.

Fadillah, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, stressed the government’s commitment to enhancing private-sector partnerships. He identified Uzbekistan’s natural resources and central location as key draws for Malaysian investments in mining, agriculture, and logistics.

“Malaysia’s expertise in high-value manufacturing, digital economy, and green technology offers Uzbek partners opportunities in electronics, renewable energy, and smart infrastructure,” he said. Meanwhile, Malaysian firms are increasingly eyeing Uzbekistan’s energy, infrastructure, and education sectors, bolstering bilateral ties.

Trade between the two nations has grown steadily, rising from US$58.4 million in 2020 to US$80.9 million in 2024. Malaysian exports, dominated by palm oil, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, accounted for US$79.9 million of the total.

The forum, co-organized by the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Alliance and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, aimed to deepen economic collaboration.