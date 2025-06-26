Malaysia joins UN space treaties to boost global space role

PUTRAJAYA, June 26 (Bernama)** – Malaysia is set to become a party to key space treaties under the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNCOPUOS), marking a significant step in the nation’s space industry development.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) confirmed the decision today following Cabinet approval.

Malaysia will accede to two of the five major space treaties: the Outer Space Treaty (OST 1967) and the Registration Convention (REG 1975). This move follows the full enforcement of the Malaysia Space Board Act 2022 (Act 834) on January 1, which established a legal framework for domestic space activities.

“This accession aligns with Malaysia’s national space industry interests and reinforces our commitment to peaceful space exploration,” MOSTI stated.

The treaties outline principles such as the peaceful use of outer space and the prohibition of militarisation.

MOSTI’s Space Authority Division (BPAngkasa) will now work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to complete the ratification process, including submitting necessary documents to treaty depositaries in London, Moscow, or Washington.

Minister Chang Lih Kang described the decision as historic, elevating Malaysia’s role as a responsible player in the global space sector.

“This ensures Malaysia can effectively advocate for its interests while upholding the peaceful and sustainable use of outer space,” he said.

The move supports Thrust 5 of the National Space Policy 2030 (DAN2030), which focuses on strengthening international cooperation. Malaysia’s participation underscores its commitment to maintaining space as a domain of peace and collaboration.