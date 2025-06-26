PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will use the results of the 2024 Study on Corruption in Malaysia (MaCoS) as an important reference in formulating comprehensive initiatives and actions to combat corruption in the country.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the findings and recommendations of the study would be reviewed involving the main parts of the MACC through three core strategies, namely operations, prevention and education.

“The implementation of this study is one of the MACC’s initiatives in assessing the achievements over the past 58 years in upholding the anti-corruption agenda, and it will serve as a reference for all parties and help improve the corruption prevention plan,” he said in a statement after attending the MaCoS study report presentation here today.

He said a continuous approach also needs to be formulated to ensure that corruption prevention strategies and efforts can be implemented consistently and with high impact, including through more effective education promotion campaigns to the community.

Azam said the main findings of the study would be presented to the National Governance Committee (JTK) and the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance (JKKTN) meetings, and it also functions as a complement to the Corruption Perception Index by providing a true picture of the corruption situation in the country.

The MaCoS 2024 study is a collaboration between the Department of Statistics Malaysia and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Pakarunding Sdn Bhd.

Commenting further, Azam said MACC agreed with the study’s recommendations and was willing to explore new approaches such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and digitalisation to achieve the vision of making Malaysia a corruption-free country.