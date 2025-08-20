Malaysia-Kalimantan border control posts enhanced by MINDEF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence is prioritising the enhancement of control posts along border areas, especially between Malaysia and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Deputy Minister Adly Zahari stated the ministry’s commitment to continuing the construction of new posts to safeguard national security.

He acknowledged logistical challenges in building posts at certain remote locations.

Adly said, “Overall, under the Ministry of Defence framework for this year and the next, improvements to the posts will definitely be stepped up along the Kalimantan border.”

He added, “Our challenge in providing control posts along the Kalimantan border is in terms of logistics... based on contractors’ experience.”

Adly explained, “It’s difficult to build control posts in certain areas as they are in very remote areas.”

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong regarding the Long Singut control post status in Kapit, Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Adly reported that 60 officers and 1,004 personnel have been mobilised along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

These operations include Op Pagar II and Op Kota Bravo/Charlie/Delta in Kedah.

Other operations are Op Pagar III and Op Kota Echo/Foxtrot in Perak and Op Merpati Sector 8 Brigade in Kelantan.

He was answering Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman’s query on personnel deployment to tackle rising border threats since 2023.

Adly noted project enhancements through new assets like four-wheel drives and scramblers.

All-terrain vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles have also been deployed.

Continuous maintenance of infrastructure at operational posts is coordinated by the Operations Planning Committee.

Border control efforts are strengthened with bilateral cooperation between Malaysian and Thai armies.

This cooperation operates under the Malaysia-Thailand General Border Committee agreement.

It includes Regional Border Committee meetings and Land Working Group meetings.

Joint patrols under the Combined Force Border Patrol are coordinated by the Malaysia-Thailand Border Coordination Office.

Four Coordinated Border Posts have been established next to each other between the two countries.

These include PST Ban Di Da and Ban Di Samoe in Sik, Kedah.

PST 34 and 36/100 in Durian Burung, Padang Terap, Kedah are also operational. - Bernama