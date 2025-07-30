Malaysia key in Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire as ASEAN chair

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia played a pivotal role in de-escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia by hosting a crucial diplomatic meeting that resulted in an immediate ceasefire.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to regional stability during the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly.

The landmark talks, held in Putrajaya last Monday, were facilitated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attended the negotiations.

“Our intention was clear—to restore peace and stability in the region,” Fahmi stated. “As ASEAN chair, Malaysia has shown leadership in bridging differences and finding common ground.”

The ceasefire marks a significant diplomatic achievement, though Fahmi cautioned that the situation remains fragile.

To reinforce the agreement, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar led a delegation to Thailand and Cambodia on Tuesday for further military discussions.

Tensions escalated in late May with sporadic clashes before erupting into full-scale conflict on July 24. The violence claimed 32 lives and displaced over 200,000 people near the border.

The Putrajaya talks successfully halted hostilities, with both nations agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire. - Bernama