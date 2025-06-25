Malaysia, Kyrgyz Republic to boost halal, Islamic banking

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic have agreed to work together in developing Islamic banking and boosting trade in halal products, with Malaysia offering its expertise in both sectors to help develop relevant facilities and services in Kyrgyz Republic.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during his meeting with President Sadyr Zhaparov, both leaders also discussed setting up Islamic banks to create better financial systems.

“Of course, we discussed the issue of Islamic banking, halal, construction, financial arrangements and programmes, including the setting up of Islamic banks.

“There will be follow-up meetings by our ministers. You (Zhaparov) have brought key ministers to Malaysia, and my colleagues will certainly respond to that, more in terms of securing better understanding and friendship, but also to ensure that the bilateral programmes and projects in terms of trade investments can continue.”

Anwar said this at a joint press conference with Zhaparov at Seri Perdana here today.

As part of bilateral partnership, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic also agreed to explore the halal cooperation action plan proposed by Zhaparov.

“This will all be further explored...and of course you (Kyrgyz Republic) have this great capacity in terms of hydropower, green energy, renewable energy, which Malaysia would certainly be very interested to understand, study and also benefit,” he said.

The Kyrgyz Republic has substantial hydropower potential and it is the country’s primary source of electricity, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of its production.

The Prime Minister also said Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic have agreed to enhance collaboration in education and research, emphasising its impetus to foster greater people-to-people ties as well as expand on both social and economic potential of both countries.

In this regard, Anwar said Malaysia will be extending its technical and educational assistance via the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) for the Kyrgyz people.

“Our institutions, of course, will be available for you to identify people to be trained, and we will certainly be more appreciative if we can also have exchanges with you,” he added.