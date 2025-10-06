Malaysia launches 2026-2030 Senior Citizens Action Plan for elderly welfare

SEREMBAN: The government has launched the 2026-2030 Senior Citizens Action Plan to strengthen the wellbeing, welfare, and needs of the elderly population.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that several strategies were enhanced under this new plan.

These strategies include expanding programmes to raise awareness about senior citizens and ageing issues among individuals, families, and communities.

The plan also aims to improve the governance of integrated long-term care for older persons.

It further seeks to strengthen social assistance schemes specifically designed for the elderly.

Nancy explained that the previous policy and action plan were approved on January 5, 2011.

That earlier plan was a continuation of the National Senior Citizens Policy aligned with international documents and national policies.

The existing plan expired in 2020 after completing its ten-year duration.

Therefore, a new action plan was developed to meet current and future demographic needs.

This new plan aligns with the National Ageing Framework and preparations for the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Nancy officiated the launch during the closing ceremony of the national-level 2025 Senior Citizens Day celebration.

The event was also attended by her deputy minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Social Welfare Department director-general Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan.

The celebration carried the theme “Senior Citizens: The Face of Our Future” to highlight their ongoing importance.

Nancy emphasised that senior citizens should not only be remembered for past contributions but respected for current roles.

She described them as valuable national assets rather than burdens to society.

Senior citizens serve as bearers of wisdom and connectors between different generations.

They act as mentors and guides to younger people while connecting family and cultural traditions.

Malaysians’ life expectancy has increased from 63 years to 76 years over the past five decades.

This improvement reflects the nation’s collective efforts to enhance health and wellbeing for all citizens. – Bernama