Malaysia launches data-driven border security index for enhanced safety

PUTRAJAYA: The National Border Security Index (IKSN), a new annual benchmark to assess Malaysia’s border security, was officially launched today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced the initiative, developed by the Malaysian Institute of Public Safety (IPSOM) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

The index provides a data-driven evaluation of the performance, effectiveness, and readiness of border enforcement agencies. Saifuddin highlighted its uniqueness, stating, “What makes this index unique is that it draws on credible data from 31 agencies responsible for border security, not just the police and immigration.”

The system operates on a centralised cloud platform, allowing agencies to submit data twice a year based on 58 specific indicators.

The aggregated data forms the basis of the IKSN’s annual assessment.

The index uses a five-tier scoring scale, with 0.0 – 1.0 indicating “Very Safe” and 4.1 – 5.0 classified as “Unsafe.”

Twelve cross-border threats have been identified, including illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

Saifuddin noted, “Kidnapping for ransom and sea robbery currently score 0.00, indicating very high security, while firearms smuggling is at 0.22, still within the ‘Very Safe’ range.”

The IKSN will aid in strategic decision-making for resource deployment, risk zone identification, and budget justifications.

Saifuddin added, “With reliable data, we can determine where to position resources, what manpower is needed, and which agencies should be tasked.”

Malaysia’s border security remains stable, reinforcing national resilience and investor confidence. - Bernama