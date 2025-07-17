Man found dead in locked SUV in Tasek Gelugor, Penang

TASEK GELUGOR: A 34-year-old man was found dead inside a locked SUV in Taman Ara Mutiara last night.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed the discovery after receiving an emergency call at 8.50 pm.

Assistant director (Operations) John Sagun Francis stated that the victim was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a Mazda CX-5, with the engine still running.

Firefighters used special equipment to assist police in unlocking the vehicle. Health personnel at the scene pronounced the man dead.

The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation. The operation concluded at 9.35 pm.

In a separate incident, JBPM responded to another call at 12.45 am today to assist police in opening a door at Flat 100 Sungai Pinang near Jelutong.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes and forced entry using special equipment. Inside, they found an elderly man who was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

This case has also been referred to the police. - Bernama